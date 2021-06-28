Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,086,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.85% of TEGNA worth $76,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $158,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

