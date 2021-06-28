Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $74.42 Million Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,181,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.51% of United Community Banks worth $74,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

