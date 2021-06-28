Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $76.49 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,977 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $76,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $172.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.00. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

