Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $76.88 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 824,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.65% of Autohome worth $76,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 36.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter worth $2,044,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter worth $487,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $64.61 on Monday. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.