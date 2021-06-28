Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $80.18 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Kilroy Realty worth $80,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,816 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,860,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,050 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,851.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,005,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,729,000 after acquiring an additional 971,647 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $72.36 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

