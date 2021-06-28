Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $80.88 Million Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Hill-Rom worth $80,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 479,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,688,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,404,000 after purchasing an additional 275,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

HRC opened at $112.89 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.77.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

