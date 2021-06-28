Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $81.61 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.53% of Cactus worth $81,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cactus by 9.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cactus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,304,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,809 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 101,835.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 489,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 488,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cactus by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,723,000 after purchasing an additional 109,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $1,531,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

WHD opened at $38.56 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 2.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

WHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.