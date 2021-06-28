Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $81.92 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $81,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 660.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 72,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,273,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

