Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $76.71 Million Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,312,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.21% of Stellantis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLA stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. AlphaValue upgraded Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

