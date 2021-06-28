Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 375,612 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.91% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $81,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN opened at $98.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $106.57.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.