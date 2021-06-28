Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,159 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.51% of Avista worth $83,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 46.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avista by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Avista by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVA opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.