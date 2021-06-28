Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,259 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,810,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,259 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.54% of Macy’s worth $77,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in M. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $70,818,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth $227,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of M stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

