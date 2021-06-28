Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,484 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 596,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Tetra Tech worth $81,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEK stock opened at $123.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.47 and a 12 month high of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

