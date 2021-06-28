Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,470 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Nielsen worth $82,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,928,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,224 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,463 shares during the period.

NLSN stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.46. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

