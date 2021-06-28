Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 35,730 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Nordstrom worth $81,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 340.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE:JWN opened at $36.42 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.