Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,259 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Bunge worth $82,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Bunge by 497.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 174,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 145,378 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 13.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bunge by 142.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 315,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after buying an additional 185,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $79.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

