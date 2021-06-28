Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.50% of Glacier Bancorp worth $81,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBCI stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

