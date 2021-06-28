BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. BankUnited posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

BKU stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.05. 8,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,613,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

