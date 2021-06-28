Barclays PLC Acquires 59,270 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 119.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,270 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Alliance Data Systems worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after purchasing an additional 597,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $75,365,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $46,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.06.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $108.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.67. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

