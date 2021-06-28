Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4,355.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 85,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Silicon Laboratories worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.31. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

