Barclays PLC Buys 15,258 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Huazhu Group worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $52.79 on Monday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.51 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

