Barclays PLC Buys 32,721 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Pentair worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

NYSE:PNR opened at $66.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.97.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

