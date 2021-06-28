Barclays PLC Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Henry Schein worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after buying an additional 64,945 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $261,734.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,502.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSIC opened at $75.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.