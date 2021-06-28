Barclays PLC Grows Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 201.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,088 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 313.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $8,460,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 112.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $553,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JEF opened at $32.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $34.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.