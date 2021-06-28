Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Arrow Electronics worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,070,000 after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $112.95 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.15 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

