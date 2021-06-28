Barclays PLC Purchases 140,618 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 313.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,422 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,416,000 after buying an additional 2,001,123 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. CIBC decreased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

Shares of TD opened at $71.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

