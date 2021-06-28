Barclays PLC Purchases 9,140 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Leidos worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $2,007,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.36.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

