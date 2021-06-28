Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 4,215.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 467,103 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pembina Pipeline worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,386,000 after buying an additional 722,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,699 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,856,000 after purchasing an additional 292,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,047,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,836,000 after purchasing an additional 381,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBA opened at $32.62 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

