Barclays PLC Sells 3,685 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth about $179,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after buying an additional 1,430,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after buying an additional 1,126,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,890,000 after buying an additional 771,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

TRI stock opened at $98.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

