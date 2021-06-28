Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 52,487 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,487 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 1.8% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.35% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $19,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.11. 13,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.12. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $75.36.

