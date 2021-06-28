Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 45 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 526,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,628,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock traded up $32.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,434.23. The company had a trading volume of 45,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,640. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,316.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

