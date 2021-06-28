Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $66.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,546,783. The firm has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.