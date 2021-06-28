Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.0% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.36. 41,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,507. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.06 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The stock has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

