Bard Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 167,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.6% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,231,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,125,000 after purchasing an additional 147,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.45. 462,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,127,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $187.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

