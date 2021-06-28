Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 4,868 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.0% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.39. The company had a trading volume of 34,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 337,770 shares of company stock worth $28,038,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

