Barrington Research Weighs in on Cambium Networks Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cambium Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMBM. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,244,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 26,448 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

