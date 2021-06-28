Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,500 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the May 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXRX. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Baudax Bio by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

BXRX traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,800. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.28.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

