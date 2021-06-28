Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.21. Approximately 32,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,153,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after buying an additional 153,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $53,087,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $42,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

