Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth $190,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $479.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.75. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $17.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

