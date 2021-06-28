Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 5th (OTCMKTS:BENEU)

Benessere Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BENEU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 5th. Benessere Capital Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Benessere Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of BENEU stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $11.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.