Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €65.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €65.00 ($76.47) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.25 ($75.59).

Shares of NEM opened at €65.16 ($76.66) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is €59.64. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1-year high of €70.55 ($83.00).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

