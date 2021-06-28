Berenberg Bank Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.25 ($75.59).

Shares of NEM opened at €65.16 ($76.66) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1-year high of €70.55 ($83.00). The company’s fifty day moving average is €59.64.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

