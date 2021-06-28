BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,036 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Microsoft by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,101,921 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $731,338,000 after buying an additional 129,532 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 15.1% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 153,758 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,251,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $265.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $267.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.18.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

