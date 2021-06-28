Bertil Lindmark Purchases 2,000 Shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) insider Bertil Lindmark bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $10,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of GLTO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. 13,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,653. The company has a market cap of $137.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33. Galecto, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.99.
Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
GLTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.
About Galecto
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.
