Bertil Lindmark Purchases 2,000 Shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) insider Bertil Lindmark bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $10,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GLTO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. 13,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,653. The company has a market cap of $137.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33. Galecto, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Galecto by 18.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56,229 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.