Biffa (LON:BIFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $321.00

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 321 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18), with a volume of 172621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($4.13).

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIFF shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Biffa in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Biffa from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biffa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 298.75 ($3.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 284.91. The stock has a market cap of £976.72 million and a P/E ratio of -23.07.

In other Biffa news, insider Claire Miles acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £20,510 ($26,796.45).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

