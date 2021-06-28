BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,040 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.35% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 150,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,560.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDSI. Roth Capital cut their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,528. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $365.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.71. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. On average, research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

