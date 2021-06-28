Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,749 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,041,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $466,128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.93.

BIIB stock opened at $347.93 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

