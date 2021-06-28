Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $347.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.93.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

