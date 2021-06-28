bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

BMXMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $108.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.25. bioMérieux has a one year low of $105.65 and a one year high of $170.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of -0.20.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

