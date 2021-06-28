BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $176.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 350.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTAI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.45.

BTAI opened at $31.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.10. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 685,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,126 shares during the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

