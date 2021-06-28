BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $176.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 350.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTAI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.45.
BTAI opened at $31.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.10. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 685,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,126 shares during the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
